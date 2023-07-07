News you can trust since 1891
Man wielding ‘pole’ arrested on Luton street for assaulting emergency worker

Published 7th Jul 2023, 16:11 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 16:11 BST

A man was arrested in Luton town centre yesterday (July 6) on suspension of assaulting an emergency worker.

Bedfordshire Police officers were called to George Street after reports of a man acting aggressively. He was carrying what was believed to have been a pole.

The force said: “Officers attended, and subsequently, one man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.”

Police were called to an incident on George Street (Picture: Thames Valley Police)Police were called to an incident on George Street (Picture: Thames Valley Police)
