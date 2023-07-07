Man wielding ‘pole’ arrested on Luton street for assaulting emergency worker
The man had been seen behaving aggressively just before
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Jul 2023, 16:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 16:11 BST
A man was arrested in Luton town centre yesterday (July 6) on suspension of assaulting an emergency worker.
Bedfordshire Police officers were called to George Street after reports of a man acting aggressively. He was carrying what was believed to have been a pole.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The force said: “Officers attended, and subsequently, one man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.”