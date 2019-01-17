Man with a string of aliases fined for verbally abusing crew on Luton flight

A 38-year-old man who uses a string of different aliases has been fined for verbally abusing the crew while on an easyJet flight.

Matthew Michael Molens, who lives in Singleton Drive, Grange Park, was travelling on a flight from Berlin to Luton in April last year.

He was charged with using threatening, abusive and insulting words towards the crew while in the aircraft.

At Bedfordshire Magistrates court Molens was fined £346 and ordered to pay a surcharge of £34 to fund victim services.

He was also ordered to pay costs of £500 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

The court heard Molens uses alias names including Matthew Jap , Matthew Molnes, Matthew Jack Molnes, Matthew Jack Molens and Matthew Michael Stuart Molens.