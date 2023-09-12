Man's phone stolen by gang during 'horrible' Luton attack
A man has been left with ‘cuts and bruises’ after a group of men launched an attack on him earlier this month.
At around 7.45pm on September 3, a man was walking Havelock Road at the junction with Wenlock Street. A group of men in a white van approached him before attacking him and stealing his phone.
Detective Sergeant Thomas Hamm said: “This happened in a very busy area, and I would be interested to see if anyone has any dashcam footage which could help us with our investigation.
“The victim is understandably shaken up by this horrible attack and we want to pursue those responsible and get them off our streets.”
Anyone with information can call the police on 101 or report online here quoting reference 40/47744/23.