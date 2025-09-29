Markyate man charged with class A drug offences after Herts Police raid

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 29th Sep 2025, 13:23 BST
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Prestonplaceholder image
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston
A man from a village near Luton has been charged after a Herts Police raid targeting a drug gang.

Officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s County Lines Investigation Unit raided two addresses in Hitchin last week.

Most Popular

More than £10,000 in cash and drug, including cocaine, heroin and cannabis, with a street value of up to £5,000 were seized. Weapons including a viable firearm, imitation firearms, a crossbow and several machetes were also found.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kamil Tunnicliffe, aged 27, of Markyate Road, Luton, has been charged in connection with class A drug supply offences. He has been released on conditional bail.

Omareo Bryant, aged 21, of Kipling Close in Hitchin, has been charged in connection with class A drug supply offences and firearms offences. They are both due to appear in court on October 28.

Detective Sergeant Chris Cowell said: “We are pleased to have secured charges in relation to this case and we will continue our investigation ahead of the impending court date next month.”

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice