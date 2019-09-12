Marsh Farm gang member jailed after 400 ‘deal bags’ found during warrant

A member of a Marsh Farm gang has been jailed after our Boson team found £1,500 worth of cannabis and over 400 ‘deal bags’ during a warrant.

Wesley Nembhard, 32, of Axe Close, Luton, was jailed on Friday (6 September) for 14 months after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Wesley Nembhard

Boson, Bedfordshire Police’s team committed to tackling gang related criminality, and officers from the force’s intelligence team, executed a warrant at a property in Penhill, Luton, in August 2018.

Nembhard, who was in the property at the time of the raid, was found with £635 cash in his trousers.

Cannabis worth £1,500 was also found, with officers seizing over 400 individual ‘deal bags’, some of which were empty and some of which were later found to contain traces of cannabis.

Officers seized 14 mobile phones, six cannabis grinders, multiple boxes of designer trainers, several gaming devices, and a watch by a Swiss company whose watches retail for upwards of £4,000.

During interview, Nembhard answered ‘no comment’ to all questions that were put to him about the drugs and drug paraphernalia that were found.

Detective Chief Inspector Aaron Kiff, who heads up the force’s Boson team, said: “The evidence gathered from the property speaks for itself, and clearly indicates that Nembhard has a significant role in the possession and supply of cannabis. The drugs market is responsible for some of the most serious crime we experience, leading to feuding gangs and violence on our streets – neither of which are in any way acceptable.

“Nembhard now faces Proceeds of Crime Act proceedings to seize cash and assets that he purchased through his illegal enterprises. Drug dealing is not a career path, and we will show anyone profiting in this way that you cannot thrive by getting involved in illegal activity.”