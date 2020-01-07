Marsh Farm gang member jailed for four years

A gang member from Marsh Farm has been sentenced to four years in prison for Class A drugs offences.

Stoney Yearwood-May, 27, of Benson Close, Luton, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Friday, January 3, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.

Stoney Yearwood-May

Yearwood-May was arrested on 9 December after an officer spotted him in Marsh Farm with blue plastic bags sticking out of a bag he was carrying.

He ran from the officer while disposing of his bag over a garden fence.

He was detained a short distance away and the officer retrieved the bag, which contained around 50 wraps of Class A drugs, along with other drug related paraphernalia, multiple mobile phones and ID that linked the bag to Yearwood-May.

Detective Inspector Mark Pugh said: “Yearwood-May is a member of the Marsh Farm gang and was found in possession of substantial quantities of dangerous Class A drugs.

"We’re really pleased he has now been taken off the streets of Bedfordshire for a significant amount of time.

“Drugs are the catalyst for all manner of criminality, which is why it’s important we continue to relentlessly pursue those involved in supplying drugs into the county’s communities, and ensure they are locked up.”

Anyone with any information about any drug related activity should contact Bedfordshire Police on 101, via the online reporting tool or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.