Masked armed men break in to Houghton Regis home and threaten victim

Three men in balaclavas broke down the front door of a Houghton Regis property during a burglary this week.

Police were called to Sundon Road on Wednesday, April 23 just after 4pm when the victim said that masked intruders used weapons to get into the property and made threats.

All three men searched the property before leaving. No injuries were reported during the incident.

They have been described as white, around 6’4”, wearing balaclavas and black jackets, joggers and trainers.

Bedfordshire Police said: “Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 40/22371/25. Or you can report online via our website.”

