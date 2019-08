Masked armed police descended on Luton town centre this afternoon to detain a man said to have been armed with a gun.

The commotion took place in Bute Street shortly after 5pm.

The incident at Bute Street

Witnesses described a man, alleged to have been carrying a gun, pushed to the ground by multiple armed officers wearing masks.

Numerous unmarked police cars blocked the road between The Mall and the corner of Guildford Street.

More on this as we get it.