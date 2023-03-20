Masked burglars armed with hammers and screwdriver threaten family in their Luton home

A gang of masked burglars forced their way into a home armed with hammers and a screwdriver.

The three men, wearing face coverings and gloves, broke into the home in Beverley Road at around 7.30pm on Tuesday (March 14) – and demanded their victims hand over cash and gold.

The three men, described as white with Irish accents, proceeded to search the home and are thought to have taken a purse containing bank cards, £100 in cash and a set of car keys.

Beds Police are asking people to check doorbell camera footage or CCTV

One of the men is described as slim with green eyes, who was holding a black claw hammer and a long screwdriver with a red handle. Another was described as being of heavy build and carrying a black claw hammer. All three men were wearing black clothing and face coverings.

DC Pawel Karpinski, investigating, said: “This was an incredibly frightening incident for this family and understandably it has been difficult to gather further details on the descriptions of the offenders.

“With that said, we know the men left the scene in a black vehicle that was parked near the property between 7pm and 8pm. We are appealing to residents in the local area to check their doorbell cameras or other security cameras for possible sightings of the men or the vehicle.

“Any information or footage could prove vital in our investigation.”