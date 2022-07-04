A man was seriously injured after being stabbed several times on a street in Luton on Friday.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident when the victim was surrounded by four masked men at around 8.20pm on Juy 1 on Warwick Road East.

They stabbed him several times, leaving him requiring hospital treatment for serious injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The four offenders were described as wearing dark tracksuit style clothing, and were wearing face coverings.

Inspector Natalie Fletcher, investigating, said: “This was a violent incident which has left a man with significant injuries.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and I would ask anyone who may have been in the area at the time to get in touch via our reporting channels or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

If you have information or footage, please report it via beds.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting reference 40/7052/22.