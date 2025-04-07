Masked man smashes cabinet and steals jewellery from Luton shop

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A man has stolen jewellery for a store in the Luton Point after smashing a display cabinet and making off with the contents.

Officers were called to the shopping centre just before 10am on Monday, April 7. Witnesses saw a man walk into the store and smash a display cabinet before running away with a number of items.

Police said that the suspect is white, around 5ft 8ins and was wearing a black balaclava, long black hooded jacket and dark trousers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online quoting reference 98 of April 7.