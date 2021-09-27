Beds Police is appealing for witnesses after masked men threatened people in their Luton home.

Four men, wearing dark clothing, masks and gloves, got into a property on Russell Rise after climbing though a first floor window, just before 4.30am on Thursday, September 23.

They threatened the occupants before making off from the property.

The hunt is on for four masked men

PC Jon Hall from the force’s Crime Investigation Team said: “This incident has left the occupants very shaken up.

“I am urging anyone who may have any information in relation to this incident or to anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area before the incident took place, to contact us.”