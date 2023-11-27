Police tape. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Masked men threatened a delivery driver with knives as they tried to rob his van in Dunstable.

At around 2pm on Friday (November 24), a delivery driver was sitting in his van in Carterwey when two men with knives approached him and forced him to forced him to open the back of his van to access the parcels. The pair left empty-handed but left damage to the back of the van before leaving in a dark-coloured BMW.

The suspects are described as two black men wearing black masks; one was around 5ft 4ins and the other was around 5ft 9ins.

Detective Constable Olivia Scarlata said: “This was a blatant attempt to rob a delivery driver in broad daylight and we are urging anyone who saw the incident to get in touch as this would really help with our enquiries.”