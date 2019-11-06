Mass brawl breaks out among football hooligans after Luton match

Police are investigating after a mass brawl broke out among football hooligans in Luton last week.

The fight took place in Guildford Street at around 6pm on Saturday, October 19, following the Luton Town versus Bristol City match.

Police wish to speak to these men

Rival groups of opposing football fans were involved in the disorder and several assaults took place.

Officers have now issued images of three men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Sergeant Liz O’Brien said: “We would like to ask anyone who recognises the men to get in touch with us, as we believe they might have key information about this incident.”

Anyone who recognises the men is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police by calling 101 or by visiting the force's online reporting centre and quoting reference number 40/62333/19.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.