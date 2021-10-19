Men 'carrying knives' involved in Luton street fight

Four men believed to be carrying knives, with one also thought to have been wearing a stab vest, were involved in a fight in a Luton street.

Bedfordshire Police is investigating the violent incident which took place in Leagrave Road last Tuesday, October 12.

They say at approximately 3.05pm the group of four men were seen fighting in the road between the Birch Link junction and the Selbourne Road roundabout.

Can you help the investigation?

The men, all described as wearing dark clothing, were reported to have been seen in possession of knives. One was also wearing what was described as a stab vest.

The group split and three men were seen running towards Bury Park with the fourth man running in the opposite direction.

Three people, aged between 17 and 19, were arrested in connection to this incident and have since been released on police bail.

Detective Constable David Elias, who is investigating, said: “We won’t tolerate violent behaviour on our streets. This incident happened in broad daylight in a busy Luton street and we believe there are a number of witnesses who we would like to hear from.

“If you were in the area or may have captured the incident or people involved on a mobile phone, dashcam or a home CCTV please get in touch.”