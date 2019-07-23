Men in court over Luton cannabis factory find

Five men appeared in court on Monday in connection with a cannabis factory found in Beech Road, Luton.

The men appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court charged with production of a Class B drug.

Douglas Bryant, 37, of Poplar Street, Romford; Dean Hayes, 37, of Honey Close, Dagenham; James Griffiths, 31, of no fixed address; Billy Barry, 25, of St Chads Road, Tilbury and Richard Brown, 32, of Broad Street, Dagenham, were all remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Luton Crown Court on a date to confirmed.

Brown was also charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, driving a motor vehicle dangerously, failing to stop when required by a police officer and driving without valid insurance.