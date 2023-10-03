News you can trust since 1891
Men in ski goggles threaten victims and steal cash in Dunstable burglary

They had demanded cash and gold
Olivia Preston
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
Did you see anything? Picture: Dave Thompson/PA

Two men broke into a property in Dunstable at the weekend by using a claw hammer to smash a backdoor.

At around 2.55am on Saturday (September 30), police were to a report of two men breaking into a property in Burr Street. They threatened the occupants and demanded cash and gold before they were chased away with around £70 in cash.

The suspects were wearing dark clothing and had ski goggles on.

Detective Constable Olivia Scarlata said: “This incident has left the victims in a state of shock, and we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage, to get in touch as this could help us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it to police either online here or by calling 101, quoting reference 40/53087/23.