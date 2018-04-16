Men injured in early morning burglary

The men were injured after burglars forced their way into their property on Castle Street in Luton early on Friday morning.

At around 5.40am, two men forced their way into the property through the front door, and assaulted the occupants who later required hospital treatment.

One of the men was carrying what is believed to be a knife, and both men searched the house, but it is believed that nothing was taken.

The first offender is described as a white man, around 35-years-old, wearing a cream coat, a black hat and light coloured trousers. The second is described as a white man, around 21-years-old, wearing a navy blue parka jacket with fur around the hood, and black tracksuit bottoms. They may have left the scene in a silver Volkswagen Scirocco.

Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, investigating, said: “This was a nasty incident, which left the victims understandably very upset and we are keen to trace those responsible. Our investigation is ongoing, and as part of that we would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, or who has any information which could assist us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC Wheeler on 101 quoting reference number 40 of 13 April.

You can also report information using our online reporting centre or alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.