Men jailed for conspiracy to burgle after targeting homes in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two men have been jailed for conspiracy to burgle after targeting homes in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Antonio Bilea, aged 39, of no fixed address, and Xhuliano Frroku, aged 26, of Wembley, London, have each been sentenced to four and a half years in prison for conspiracy to burgle 12 properties across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, and Surrey.

Between February 13 and April 11 this year, the pair were responsible for targeting homes in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard, as well as Hemel Hempstead, Rickmansworth, Brookmans Park and Kings Langley in Hertfordshire, Caterham, Farnham and Warlingham in Surrey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hertfordshire Constabulary said: "Arrests were made on Thursday, April 11, when Hertfordshire officers from the Mobile Support Team were alerted that a Volvo XC60 linked to burglaries in Hertfordshire was sighted on the M25. Officers headed to the area and located the vehicle in Surrey.

Images: Clockwise from top left - Bilea, Frroku, and photos of the evidence. Images supplied by Hertfordshire Constabulary.

"It initially failed to stop for officers and only came to a halt following a tactical stop.

"Both occupants then attempted to flee on foot before being caught, arrested and subsequently charged."

A search of the Volvo located incriminating evidence with stolen jewellery in a white pillowcase recovered. Later enquiries established a burglary had taken place in Surrey on the same night ahead of the arrests. CCTV from that property showed a white pillowcase containing items being taken away by two people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The men pleaded guilty to the offences in court and at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, September 9, they were sentenced to the following:

Bilea, left, and Frroku, right. Images supplied by Hertfordshire Constabulary.

Bilea: 56 months in prison and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £228.

Frroku: 56 months in prison, and an additional eight months (to run consecutively) for dangerous driving. He has been disqualified from driving until an extended test is passed. He was also ordered to pay a £228 surcharge.

Detective Constable Simon Smith, of Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Specialist Investigation Team (SIT), said: “I’m pleased the two defendants have been given a lengthy prison sentence and taken off the streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their crimes have had lasting impacts on their victims, due to items taken and the effect that being a burglary victim can have.

“The quick response on the night of Mobile Support Team (MST) to locate the offenders and catch them in possession of stolen items was vital.

“The positive outcome of this investigation was thanks to the hard work of the MST, SIT and Local Crime Units, which shows how seriously these kind of crimes are taken.”

Detective Inspector Adam Hewitt, of Surrey Police, added: “The initial circulation of images by Hertfordshire Constabulary was crucial in identifying these defendants as suspects in our cases, and we are pleased to have worked with them as part of a wider burglary investigation.

“This collaborated approach has ensured these cross-county offenders are now behind bars, demonstrating our commitment to seeking justice, even beyond Surrey’s borders.”