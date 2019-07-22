Men run from scene after car strikes house in Wheatfield Road

Two men fled the scene after a car struck a house in Wheatfield Road this morning.

A spokesperson for Beds Police, said: We were called to a report of a car striking a house in Wheatfield Road, Luton at around 2.45am this morning.

"Emergency services attended the scene, but there were no injuries.

"Two men were seen running from the car and enquiries are ongoing.

"Wheatfield Road remains closed as a precaution whilst the structure and utility pipes are surveyed."

A shocked resident, who awoke to the damage this morning, said: "It's literally round the corner from me and my mum. Just a few feet away from my local doctors. The road has been cordoned off."

If you have any information about this incident you can contact police on 101.