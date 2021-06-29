Men spotted fighting with smashed bottles and baseball bat in Luton street

Blaydon Road, Luton

Residents were woken by the disorder in Blaydon Road in the St Ann's area in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A Beds Police spokesman said: "We were called just after 2.40am to reports of an argument involving a group of between four and six men shouting, smashing bottles, and one possibly brandishing a weapon, believed to be a baseball bat.

"However, they had left the scene and no one was arrested.

"No injuries have subsequently been reported to us."