Men spotted fighting with smashed bottles and baseball bat in Luton street
A group of men were spotted fighting with smashed bottles in a Luton street over the weekend.
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 4:38 pm
Residents were woken by the disorder in Blaydon Road in the St Ann's area in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A Beds Police spokesman said: "We were called just after 2.40am to reports of an argument involving a group of between four and six men shouting, smashing bottles, and one possibly brandishing a weapon, believed to be a baseball bat.
"However, they had left the scene and no one was arrested.
"No injuries have subsequently been reported to us."
Anyone with information can call police on 101 or visit www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report, quoting reference 51 of June 27.