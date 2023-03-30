A man was attacked by two men in ski masks during an attempted robbery in Luton last night (March 29).

The victim was approached in Albion Road by two men between 11.30pm and 12.30am. The pair assaulted him and attempted to rob him before fleeing the scene.

Investigating officer, PC Ben Caron-Dawe said: “This is a terrifying attack on the victim, and we are keen to track down the suspects.

Were you in the area at the time?

“If you were in the area at this time or have any CCTV or ring doorbell footage that could help us identify the suspects, please contact us.”