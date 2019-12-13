Met Police arrest Luton man on suspicion of terrorism

A 25-year-old Luton man has been arrested by the Met Police on suspicion of terrorism offences.

They arrested the man at 6.10am on Wednesday, December 11, on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

A warrant of further detention was granted by Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, December 12, and the man remains in custody at a south London police station.

Police searched two addresses in Luton in connection with the investigation. These are now complete.

There is no immediate risk to the public.

Enquiries are ongoing.