Met Police still questioning Luton man and woman suspected of planned terror attack on London Pride

A Luton man and woman remain in police custody after they were arrested on suspicion of plotting a terror attack on London Pride.

The pair, whose identities have not yet been released, were arrested by Met Police officers on Wednesday, followed by searches of a residence and business in Luton.

Pride flag

It is understood the alleged plot was intercepted by police while still in its early stages. The Sun reported that the Luton man and woman were feared to have been planning a crude strike with a car and knives.

London Pride took place without incident on Saturday and was the biggest event in its near-50 year history, with over a million people taking part.

A Met Police spokesman said: "A warrant of further detention has been granted by Westminster Magistrates' Court in relation to a man and woman arrested in Luton on 3 July on suspicion of terrorism offences.

"The 28-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were arrested following a vehicle stop in Luton on Wednesday, 3 July, as part of an investigation by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command.

"Both were arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 and taken to a London police station they both remain in police custody. A warrant of further detention has been granted until Wednesday 10 July.

"As part of the investigation, officers carried out searches at a residential address and a commercial premises in Luton. These searches are now complete.

"Enquiries continue."