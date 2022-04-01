Milton Keynes 19-year-old named and charged after man threatened with machete in Luton
A man from MK has been charged with a weapons offence in relation to an incident where another man was threatened with a machete in Luton.
Friday, 1st April 2022, 2:18 pm
Friday, 1st April 2022, 4:13 pm
Naeem Wadood, 19, Bletchley, Buckinghamshire, was charged with possession of an offensive weapon and using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear.The charges related to an incident in Maple Road, Luton on 17 March.
Naeem Wadood has since been bailed ahead of a court appearance set to take place on 25 April 2022.