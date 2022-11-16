Missing 15-year-old Luton teenager last seen carrying suitcase and two bags
An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing Luton teenager.
By Jo Robinson
31 minutes ago - 1 min read
15-year-old Fatoumata has been missing since Monday (November 14) and it is believed she could be in the Southwark area of London.
Bedfordshire Police stated: "She is described as almost 6ft tall, slim, with short dark hair and brown eyes.
"She was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur hood, black sweater with blue writing on it, dark blue skinny jeans, and carrying a suitcase and two bags."
If you have information that may help, please contact Bedfordshire Police via https://orlo.uk/8FFgh and quote reference MPL/2554/22.