Missing 15-year-old Luton teenager last seen carrying suitcase and two bags

15-year-old Fatoumata has been missing since Monday (November 14) and it is believed she could be in the Southwark area of London.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "She is described as almost 6ft tall, slim, with short dark hair and brown eyes.

"She was last seen wearing a black coat with a fur hood, black sweater with blue writing on it, dark blue skinny jeans, and carrying a suitcase and two bags."

15-year-old Fatoumata. Image: Bedfordshire Police.