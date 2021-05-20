Missing Luton man could be on his way to Bedford
Police appeal for help in finding him
Officers from Bedfordshire Police are appealing for help to find Sean Roser, 24, who is missing from Luton.
Sean was last seen at around midday today (Thursday, May 20), and it is believed he may be making his way to Bedford.
He is described as 6ft tall, stocky build, and was last seen wearing a grey jumper and blue jeans.
If you have seen Sean, or have information on his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting reference 146 of May 20.