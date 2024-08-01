Month of violent incidents set to end "astonishing" period of low youth custodial sentences in Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An “astonishing” period of low youth custodial sentences for Luton risks being ended, after violence in the town last September, a meeting heard.

The town had seen significant reductions in the use of custody for children during the preceding five years, according to a report to the borough council’s scrutiny children’s services review group.

But in 2023 there were a number of secure remands with children charged with murder or attempted murder, said the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton youth offending service manager Dave Collins said: “Our remand population is centred around the events of four separate knife events last September with 12 young people remanded into custody.

Knife crime.

“That group has skewed those figures. In terms of custodial sentences, we’d only had two in Luton in the previous three years before this group. That’s nothing short of astonishing.

“The challenge in Luton is these young people being drawn into criminal exploitation. They’re entrenched in these behaviours before they’ve even committed an offence.”

Asked if poor parenting influences this, Mr Collins replied: “When you look at the numbers of children getting involved in this behaviour it’s a small percentage, but we know we’ve high levels of poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are plenty of parents operating in the face of adversity doing good jobs with their children. It’s more about education and the aspirations of these kids.

“It’s also about the environment they’re growing up in. Are they challenged, are they instructed in education, is there ambition for them to grow and develop in this town?”

Liberal Democrat Barnfield councillor Jeff Petts questioned whether “drugs or wanting to join a gang” are responsible for them being drawn into the youth (justice) system.

Mr Collins explained: “There’s huge research around this. Young people get drawn into these things primarily for money. They find a sense of belonging within these gangs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The definition of gangs in Luton has changed significantly over the last ten years. We’re not talking about postcode wars now.

“We’ve groups of young people being drawn into organised crime from all over this town, which debunks that idea of belonging to a specific area.

“It’s a multitude of issues bringing those young people into it. The root causes of this is they don’t feel they’ve got anything else.”

The report added: “The youth partnership service has been the foundation of the strategy for criminal exploitation and serious violence in Luton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Developing the multi-agency gangs panel (MAGPan), has successfully coordinated appropriate, intelligence-led and evidence-based partnership interventions with children drawn into criminal exploitation.

“The key challenge is to formulate an overall strategy which means the incidences of violence don’t happen in the first place, so the focus is on proactively building on successes, rather than having to constantly manage and reflect retrospectively.

“Our priorities remain ensuring Luton is a safe place to grow up, live and work in, while enabling children and young people to make a useful contribution to their communities and achieve positive outcomes for themselves.

“Our greatest challenge in Luton remains the numbers of children being drawn into criminal exploitation leading to serious violence, where there has been no previous offending.”