Moped rider airlifted to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Luton
A man was seriously injured in Luton yesterday (July 7) after a crash involving two cars and a moped.
Officers were called to the scene in Oakley Road just before 6pm, and say a white BMW had collided with a moped and a Peugeot.
The moped rider, who is a man in his 20s, was airlifted to a London hospital with serious injuries.
The BMW driver, a man in his 70s, was also taken to hospital – but had minor injuries.
The force said: “We are now asking anyone who might have seen something, or has dashcam footage, to please contact police on 101, or online Home | Bedfordshire Police, quoting 316 of 7 July or Op Chancer.”