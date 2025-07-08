Moped rider airlifted to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Luton

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A man was seriously injured in Luton yesterday (July 7) after a crash involving two cars and a moped.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to the scene in Oakley Road just before 6pm, and say a white BMW had collided with a moped and a Peugeot.

The moped rider, who is a man in his 20s, was airlifted to a London hospital with serious injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BMW driver, a man in his 70s, was also taken to hospital – but had minor injuries.

The force said: “We are now asking anyone who might have seen something, or has dashcam footage, to please contact police on 101, or online Home | Bedfordshire Police, quoting 316 of 7 July or Op Chancer.”