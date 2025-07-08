Moped rider airlifted to hospital after three-vehicle crash in Luton

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 8th Jul 2025, 16:08 BST
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Prestonplaceholder image
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston
A man was seriously injured in Luton yesterday (July 7) after a crash involving two cars and a moped.

Officers were called to the scene in Oakley Road just before 6pm, and say a white BMW had collided with a moped and a Peugeot.

The moped rider, who is a man in his 20s, was airlifted to a London hospital with serious injuries.

The BMW driver, a man in his 70s, was also taken to hospital – but had minor injuries.

The force said: “We are now asking anyone who might have seen something, or has dashcam footage, to please contact police on 101, or online Home | Bedfordshire Police, quoting 316 of 7 July or Op Chancer.”

