More and more potential slavery victims are being referred to Bedfordshire Police

More potential slavery victims were referred to police for investigation in Bedfordshire last year.

Figures from the Home Office show Bedfordshire Police was responsible for investigating 679 referrals where a person was a potential victim of modern slavery, including 147 children, in the year to June.

Bedfordshire Police say the signs of forced labour, and criminal or sexual exploitation can be very different (Picture posed by model)

Overall, it was up from 612 in 2021-22.

Adam Hewitt, a spokesperson for anti-trafficking charity Hope for Justice, said the identification of victims and referral is an important step towards survivors getting support.

He added: "Unfortunately, even after a referral, many survivors face incredibly long delays in having a final decision made on their case – often years.

"A lack of resources and specialised teams at many police forces, plus the complexity of many cases, mean not enough perpetrators are being investigated and prosecuted."

According to Bedfordshire Police, modern day slavery can happen anywhere in any situation. Each case is different and may not fit the stereotype of groups of people being forced to work in fields or on fishing boats.

The signs of forced labour, and criminal or sexual exploitation can be very different. Victims might look helpless and afraid, but they can also seem to accept their situation, be completely unaware of it, or even defend the people who are exploiting them.

Detective Chief Inspector James Panter from Bedfordshire Police said: “We are working tirelessly alongside our local partners to develop our understanding, better recognise vulnerability and ensure vulnerable people in our communities are being identified and safeguarded.

“We are committed to safeguarding vulnerable victims and rooting out all forms of exploitation linked to organised crime, including human trafficking and organised immigration crime.

“There are still victims out there, and so we desperately need the public to speak out and report any suspicions they may have.”

Nationally, despite the annual increase, the most recent quarterly data for April to June saw the lowest level of referrals since the start of 2022

Andrew Wallis, chief executive of anti-slavery charity Unseen, said this is a result of the Government's move to change Home Office guidance earlier this year requiring claimants to prove they are victims by submitting third-party evidence of modern slavery and trafficking.

Legal challenges by two people who were refused protection under the new threshold led to the Government conceding and withdrawing the new guidance last month.

Mr Wallis said: "To the scale of the problem, everybody accepts – except maybe the Government – that at any one time in the UK somewhere in excess of 120,00 victims of modern slavery are in a situation of exploitation.

"And, even though we have found nearly 18,000, sadly most of those victims will be replaced by another person."

A Home Office spokesperson said the Government remains committed to stamping out modern slavery.