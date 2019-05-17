More female recruits at Beds Police than male for first time ever

Bedfordshire Police has experienced its most diverse intake of new police officer recruits.

Friday, May 10 saw the latest attestation of 19 student police officers.

Beds Police new recruits

Of the 19, 13 were female and five were from a black, Asian, and minority ethnic background.

They were welcomed to the force at the start of a 16-week training programme.

Sergeant Ruth Honegan, who runs the force’s recruitment programme, said: “In the same year the Metropolitan Police Service celebrate 100 years of women in policing, we’ve had more female recruits than male for the first time ever, which is quite unprecedented. I think people are realising that policing is changing and we’ve come a long way from the macho culture it used to be seen as.

“Being a police officer is a diverse and challenging job, but it is extremely rewarding and you get to make a difference to so many people’s lives, which I think is what attracts women and men of all backgrounds to the role.

“It is great to use these talents and skills to help us to become a truly modern police force and allow us to better reflect and understand the wonderfully diverse communities we serve.”

In the UK as a whole 30 per cent of the police force are women, the highest it’s ever been, while in Bedfordshire 34 per cent of officers are women.

A new drive to recruit more police officers into the force starts on May 27 for three weeks.

There is an information evening on May 22 at police HQ in Kempston, between 6.30pm and 9pm. Email r.recruitment@bedfordshire.pnn.police.uk to book a space.

For further information about being an officer visit the recruitment pages on the Bedfordshire Police website.