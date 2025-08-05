More than 100 warnings handed to drivers at ‘unlicensed car meet’ in Dunstable

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

More than 100 drivers could have their cars seized if they are caught using them “in an anti-social manner” after an unlicensed car meet in Dunstable.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Dunstable and Houghton Regis Community Policing Team handed out 117 warnings to drivers who met up at Craddock Road, Woodside Link and surrounding areas on Friday (August 1).

The ‘Section 59’ warnings mean officers have the power to seize vehicles being used in an anti-social manner, like being driven carelessly, inconsiderately, or in a way that causes alarm, distress or annoyance to the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team said: “If the vehicles that have been issued warnings are then seen to be used in a similar manner, we will seize them.

“Be road smart, think road safety.”

Anyone with information can report it to the police by calling 101.