More than 40 cars taken off Luton streets in uninsured driver crackdown

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 26th Sep 2025, 11:16 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2025, 11:25 BST
Seized car. Picture: Luton Community Policing Teamplaceholder image
Officers in Luton seized more than 40 vehicles as part of an operation targeting uninsured and unlicensed drivers.

Multiple drivers were reported for driving without a valid license and 42 vehicles were taken by police for not having insurance.

The Luton Community Policing Team said: “Uninsured driving is not just illegal it’s dangerous. It puts other road users at risk and undermines the safety of our communities. Our officers are working tirelessly to remove these vehicles from the roads and hold offenders accountable.

"We will continue to take action against those who ignore the law.”

