More than 50 parcels snatched from delivery van in Luton

A gang of thieves took more than 50 parcels from a delivery driver in Luton.

The packages were snatched by three men, who bundled them into their own vehicle – believed to be a grey Vauxhall Zafira – before driving off.

The incident happened in Chapter House Road at around 12.45pm on Thursday, July 10.

The driver had been approached by a man who asked to retrieve a parcel from the van and provided proof that he was expecting a delivery.

But when the driver opened the rear door of the van, he was pushed out of the way, and the suspect was joined by two other men who swiped the parcels.

One of the suspects is described as a white man in his 30s, around 5ft 5ins, medium build, very dark brown shaved hair and wearing a light coloured T-shirt, shorts and white trainers.

Another is described as a white man in his 20s, around 5ft 9ins, muscular build, wearing a black baseball cap, black T-shirt, dark shorts just below knee-length and a scarf covering his mouth.

There is no description of the third man.

Detective Constable Skye Buller from Bedfordshire Police’s Criminal Investigation Department team said: “This incident took place in the middle of the day in a residential area, and we’re urging anyone who saw anything suspicious or has doorbell or dashcam footage that could assist our investigation to come forward.”

Anyone with information can report online or call 101 quoting reference 216 of 10 July.