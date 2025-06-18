More than 500 illegal vapes seized in Luton after single use ban

A woman holds a vaping device (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Hundreds of non-compliant vapes have been taken off the streets in Luton, days after a new ban on single use vapes came into force.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Complaints were sent to Luton Trading Standards following the ban, which started on June 1, and 539 non-compliant vapes have already been seized from two premises in the town.

The Government has now made it illegal to sell, supply or stock single use vapes. Disposable vapes are designed to be used once and then thrown away – and should not be recharged or refilled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton Trading Standards has started a campaign to investigate and prosecute those who sell illicit tobacco and vaping products. It has warned traders that all single use vapes should be removed from display and disposed of responsibly.

All vape retailers must have a waste take back bin or similar arrangement in store for customers to return old vapes (including single use vapes), and a waste contract in place for the proper disposal of these.

Councillor Maria Lovell, Portfolio Holder for Trading Standards, said: “Our Trading Standards team continues to be fully committed to preventing the sale of illegal vapes in Luton. Following the ban on single use vapes we won’t hesitate to take action against those who continue to sell them and put our communities at risk.”

Anyone with information on premises and individuals selling and storing illicit tobacco, shisha and vape pens in Luton either from a shop, online, a domestic premises or a vehicle can report it in confidence.

If your local vape retailer doesn't have a vape take back bin, this can be reported to the council on 01582 510330 or [email protected].