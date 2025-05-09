More than 600 cannabis plants found as police raid Dunstable drug farm
Hundreds of cannabis plants were seized in Dunstable after police raided a suspected drug farm this week
The Dunstable Community Policing Team searched commercial premises in the town and arrested two people found at the scene.
Inside the property were 607 cannabis plants growing in seven rooms. This was the third cannabis factory closed this week – after two more were uncovered in Luton.
The force said: “We know some will say “it’s just a plant” — but here’s the reality: These grows are often linked to gang violence. They exploit vulnerable people, including young adults and children. They fuel criminal networks.”