More than 850 knives, 2 tasers and nine imitation guns taken off Luton's streets

A staggering 850+ knives were taken off the streets of Luton last week.

The North, West and Central community teams emptied the weapons bins on Havelock Road and St Dominic's Square in Luton, ahead of the national Operation Sceptre week which is focusing on knife crime.

The haul in the weapons bins included nine imitation guns, two tasers and more than 850 knifes.

Over 850 knives were recovered - photo Beds Police

This week the Bedfordshire force is taking part in the Operation Sceptre week of action, which focuses on raising awareness of knife crime and what police are doing to tackle the issue.

Dedicated officers have been carrying out weapons sweeps in parks and public areas, educating retail outlets and emptying the county’s 11 weapons bins.

A spokesman said: "Every knife surrendered into one of our knife bins is one less dangerous weapon on our streets.

"Carrying a knife has serious consequences. Not only do you risk a hefty fine and jail sentence just for carrying one, you are also more likely to become a victim of knife crime yourself.

Police are appealing for more to be handed in - Photo Beds Police

"Bin the blade anonymously before it's too late".

You can dispose of your knife at any one of the following knife bins: Bedford Square, Houghton Regis; Dunstable Police Station; Leighton Buzzard Fire Station; Tomlinson Avenue, Luton (in the car park for St. Dominics Square); People's Park, Luton (on the corner of North Street and Havelock Road); Just off St George's Street, Luton (between Don Miller's and Lloyds Bank).

Imitation guns were handed in - photo Beds Police