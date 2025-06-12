More than £1m worth of cannabis found inside Luton warehouse

By Olivia Preston

Published 12th Jun 2025, 12:34 BST
Bags taken out of the warehouse. Picture: Luton Community Policing team
Officers have spent days clearing out a Luton warehouse where more than £1 million worth of cannabis was uncovered.

Around 1,200 plants were taken from the warehouse in Camford Way, Sundon Park after a tip-off from the UK Power Network and the fire service on Monday (June 9).

Inspector Vick Sanghera from the Luton Community Policing tea m called it an “industrial-level growing operation”.

She said: The team worked extremely hard in very difficult and hot conditions, but ultimately worked together with partners to ensure the streets of Bedfordshire are safer and free from this expensive drug haul.

“Our investigation into this illegal drugs farm is continuing and we would urge anyone with information to contact us via our website or 101, or alternatively to get in touch with Crimestoppers anonymously.”

