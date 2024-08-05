More than two years behind bars for ‘prolific’ Luton burglar caught on CCTV

Detectives from Bedfordshire Police’s burglary team have put another burglar behind bars and off of the streets of Luton after catching him on CCTV.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV footage captured Sean Fellowes, 50, near to the scene of the burglary in Crescent Rise, Luton, in October last year.

He was arrested and later charged with burglary offences. When he was sentenced, the judge took into consideration 15 more offences of burglary he had been attributed to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellowes, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to burglary and possession of a bladed article and was sentenced to a total of two years and seven months at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday (July 31).

Bedfordshire Police vehicles. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Operation Maze’s Detective Constable Jason Wheeler said: “Fellowes targeted a property and stole electrical items, which have never been recovered.

“Burglary causes a great deal of distress for victims, so we will persist in our efforts to catch them. CCTV evidence linked Fellowes to the offence, giving him no option but to plead guilty.”

Reporting crimes and suspicious activity to police is crucial for maintaining community safety and security. Call 101 or click here report online.