More than two years behind bars for ‘prolific’ Luton burglar caught on CCTV
CCTV footage captured Sean Fellowes, 50, near to the scene of the burglary in Crescent Rise, Luton, in October last year.
He was arrested and later charged with burglary offences. When he was sentenced, the judge took into consideration 15 more offences of burglary he had been attributed to.
Fellowes, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to burglary and possession of a bladed article and was sentenced to a total of two years and seven months at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday (July 31).
Operation Maze’s Detective Constable Jason Wheeler said: “Fellowes targeted a property and stole electrical items, which have never been recovered.
“Burglary causes a great deal of distress for victims, so we will persist in our efforts to catch them. CCTV evidence linked Fellowes to the offence, giving him no option but to plead guilty.”
