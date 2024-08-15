Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The mother of a man who was murdered has renewed an appeal for help to find those responsible on the first anniversary of his death.

Ben Daly, 30, died in hospital after he was found with a gunshot wound in Leamington, Warwickshire in the early hours of Thursday, August 10, 2023. He was discovered in Ranelagh Terrace, but it is believed he was shot in Frances Havergal Close.

Now, his mother is urging people with information to come forward to put those wanted for his murder behind bars. And one of the men has links to Luton.

Ben’s mother, Dot, said: “When I go to his grave, I say sorry to him that it’s not been sorted yet. I would like to go there and say to him we got them, and you’ve got justice now.

From left: Rrenzo Cengu (with links to Luton); Brigen Carrica ‘Qarrica’; and Kevin Vucini. Picture: Crimestoppers

Talking about those responsible for her son’s death, Dot added: “Don’t hide these people, they need to pay for what they’ve done so we can get justice for Ben.”

Crimestoppers is offering a £10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of each of the three men in connection with the incident.

Investigators want to talk to Kevin Vucini 25, Brigen Carrica ‘Qarrica’, 21, and Rrezon Cengu, 21, all originally from Albania, about what happened on August 10.

Vucini, Carrica and Cengu all have links to Essex, and possibly London – but Cengu has connections to Luton too.

Alan Edwards, Crimestoppers regional manager, said: “Our charity is supporting the police as they hunt for these men by offering a reward and reminding everyone – especially those who may be intimidated into silence – that they have the option to stay completely anonymous. If you know where they are and you contact Crimestoppers directly, you could be entitled to a reward. Up to £10,000 is available for each of the three individuals.

“Crimestoppers is open 24/7, 365 days a year, both online and on the phone. Nobody will ever know that you contacted us and you will be doing the right thing for Ben’s loved ones.”

Crimestoppers states that information passed directly to police will not qualify for any reward. Only information passed directly to Crimestoppers using their anonymous online form, Fearless.org for young people or by calling the UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111 will qualify.