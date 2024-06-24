Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men have been left with life changing injuries after a motorcycle and van crash in Lower Sundon on Friday (June 21).

The collision happened at around 11.55am between a white, red, and blue motorcycle and a grey van on Manor Road.

Both riders, men in their 20s, sustained life changing injuries and are still in hospital.

