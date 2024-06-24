Motorbike riders in hospital with 'life changing injuries' after crash in Luton
Two men have been left with life changing injuries after a motorcycle and van crash in Lower Sundon on Friday (June 21).
The collision happened at around 11.55am between a white, red, and blue motorcycle and a grey van on Manor Road.
Both riders, men in their 20s, sustained life changing injuries and are still in hospital.
Now investigators want witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the moments leading up with the collision and the collision itself to contact them via 101 or online quoting Operation Katoomba.