Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on M1 in Bedfordshire

A motorcyclist suffered critical injuries after a crash on the M1 yesterday (Tuesday, July 22).

Officers were called to the scene on the northbound stretch of the motorway – near the Toddington services just before 1.40pm.

A red Yamaha motorcycle collided with a grey Audi Q3, with the rider of the motorcycle, a man in his 20s, being taken to hospital “in a critical condition”.

The M1 northbound was closed while emergency services were at the scene. The air ambulance also attended, which led to the southbound carriageway briefly being blocked.

Anyone who saw the incident or has dashcam footage is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting reference 238 of 22 July.