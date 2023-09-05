Motorcyclist in hospital after being airlifted from Dunstable crash
He remains in a critical condition
A motorcyclist is in a critical condition after a crash in Dunstable town centre yesterday (September 4).
The police were called to reports of a serious collision between a motorbike and a car and emergency services arrived at the scene in High Street South at around 10.30am.
The rider of the motorbike was left with “life-threatening injuries” and was airlifted to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or report online quoting Operation Hardcastle.