Police news.

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries after an incident involving a car in Luton this week.

The incident happened between a motorbike and an unidentified car in Parkway Road (B653) at around 4.50pm on Monday (October 28).

Bedfordshire Police said: “Anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help officers establish the circumstances of this incident is asked to call 101 or report online, quoting reference 312 of 28 October.”