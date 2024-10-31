Motorcyclist seriously injured after incident with car on Luton road

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2024, 09:58 BST
A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries after an incident involving a car in Luton this week.

The incident happened between a motorbike and an unidentified car in Parkway Road (B653) at around 4.50pm on Monday (October 28).

Bedfordshire Police said: “Anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help officers establish the circumstances of this incident is asked to call 101 or report online, quoting reference 312 of 28 October.”

