Mum appeals for witnesses after her son was assaulted and robbed in Luton

A mum is appealing for the public's help in finding her son's bike after he was assaulted and robbed in Luton on Sunday, January 5.

At around 5.30pm the 14-year-old boy was walking back to his bike, which was outside the Post Office in Hockwell Ring, when he was assaulted by a man who then stole his bike.

His mum, Natasha Alale, is appealing for help in finding the bike and the person who assaulted her son.

She said: "He went to the Post Office in Hockwell Ring to post a parcel for a customer and then went to the sweet shop.

"As he was walking back to his bike, which was tied up outside the Post Office on The Green, he was attacked. I think he was targeted, he was followed from the shop to his bike.

"My son runs his own business fixing computers and phones and recently bought the bike for £400.

"The man followed him back to the bike, watched him undo the lock and then approached him and tried to take the bike, failing he punched him and then took the bike and still continued to ride at my son, like he wanted to hurt him.

"The bike has an ImmobiTag and I think more people should have these, they could deter thieves from stealing bikes. The tag contains a unique serial number that can be read by the police making the bike, registered owner's details and the bike's status viewable directly on their system.

"My son has been working hard and he saved up to buy the bike and he put the tag on himself and someone has just stolen it and assaulted him, it is disgusting and I think people should be made aware of what has happened.

"If anyone has seen the bike or saw what happened, please call the police."

The stolen bike is a Carrera Vendetta, it is dark charcoal grey and orange.

Police are investigating the incident, a spokesperson for the force said: "The offender punched the boy in the face and took his Carrera bike, before leaving the scene in the direction of Acworth Crescent.

"Officers attended, and the investigation is ongoing, with lines of enquiry being followed up.

"The offender is described as Asian, chubby, with a spotty complexion. He was wearing a hoodie."

If anyone has any information, or saw the incident, call Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference 40/945/20.