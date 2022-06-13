Murder arrest after man hit by a car in Luton dies

A man has been arrested

Officers attending a report of a disturbance in Axe Close found a man seriously injured in the road after being struck by a car. The victim Robert Duggan was pronounced dead shortly after emergency services arrived at the scene.

The family of Mr Duggan, aged 60 of Axe Close, is being supported by specialist officers at this time.

Officers arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Iain Macpherson said: “We are continuing to carry out numerous lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances which led up to Mr Duggan’s death.

“While we have made an arrest in connection to the incident, we are continuing to appeal for anyone with information or who witnessed it to get in touch.”

Call 101 or report online quoting Operation Just.