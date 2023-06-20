A murder investigation has begun after a man in his 30s was stabbed to death in Luton.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Ashton Road just after 10pm yesterday.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital but died from his injuries this morning (Tuesday). His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police are appealing for witnesses after another fatal stabbing in Luton

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm (GBH) in connection with the incident.

But police are looking to trace another man in connection to the incident, who is believed to have left the scene riding a bicycle.

Detective Inspector Colin Nelson from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, leading the investigation, said: “We are continuing to follow various lines of enquiry to establish the circumstances which led to the victim’s death, as well as ensuring the victim’s family are supported.

“While we have made an arrest in connection to the incident, we are continuing to appeal for further information to help us unpick what happened and track down anyone else who was involved.

“We would particularly encourage anyone in the area with CCTV, dash cam or Ring doorbell footage, or who witnessed the incident, to please get in touch, either with us or anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or report online quoting Operation Brakespear.