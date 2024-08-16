Bedfordshire Police vehicles. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A murder investigation has started after a man was stabbed to death in Luton yesterday (Thursday).

A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene after the stabbing in Farley Hill, just before 2.15pm.

His next of kin have been informed.

An investigation into his death has been started by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit. .

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Gardner said: “Our thoughts first and foremost are with the family and friends of the man who has died in these tragic circumstances.

“Knife crime has no place in our communities and we would like to reassure the public we’re working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and identify the person responsible.”

He appealed to those living near to the scene of the attack. DCI Gardner added: “We’re currently following a number of lines of enquiry. As part of that we would like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV footage or door-bell camera images from properties along Farley Hill and Whipperley Way, or those living on any adjoining roads.

"We'd also like to speak to anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the incident who may have dash-cam footage which could help with our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or online quoting Op Ardennais. People can also give information anonymously, through Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.