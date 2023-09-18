Murder investigation in Luton after man killed in suspected knife attack

Police are investigating after a man was killed in Tenth Avenue in Sundon Park

A murder investigation has begun after a man was killed in Luton in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called at around 1.55am on Saturday (September 16) to reports that two people had been attacked by what is believed to be two men with knives in Tenth Avenue in Sundon Park..

One man in his 30s was declared dead at the scene and a woman was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.

Officers have been conducting house to house enquiries and specialist teams have been gathering evidence from the crime scene over the last two days.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins said: “We understand the impact shocking incidents like this have on local residents and want to reassure the community that officers are pursuing all lines of inquiry to progress the investigation and identify those responsible. We are particularly interested to hear from anyone who was in and around the area between 1am and 3am and may have dashcam footage.

“Knife crime has no place in our society and my thoughts are with the families of the victims and all those affected. I would also like to thank the local emergency services for their fast and professional response to this serious incident.”