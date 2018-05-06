Murder investigation launched in Luton after 20-year-old dies after being stabbed

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was fatally stabbed in Luton this afternoon (Sunday).

Emergency services were called at approximately 4.40pm to Bishopscote Road to reports that a 20-year-old man had suffered serious injuries.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, to come forward.

The area remains cordoned off to allow further enquiries to take place.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Moss, senior investigating officer, said: “This is clearly a shocking incident where a man has been fatally wounded in a public place in broad daylight.

“The community will be understandably concerned and I’d like to reassure people we are taking this matter extremely seriously and have increased patrols in the area.

“The area was fairly busy at the time so I would urge anyone who saw what happened or has any information which could help our investigation to get in touch immediately.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 298 of 6 May.

You can also visit the online reporting centre at https://www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report/Report or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, via 0800 555 111, or www.crimestoppers-uk.org